From the Cal Fire Shasta Trinity Unit

On Aug. 22, 2019, effective at 10:00 p.m. Dry Creek Rd at Hwy 299 will be opened.

Updated road closures will be at Bear Mountain Rd from Christian Way to Dry Creek Rd. Squaw Grass Trail at Dry Creek Rd. Elk Trail West at Dry Creek Rd., northbound Intermountain Rd. and westbound Alice Lane.

Mandatory evacuations remain in place for all residents inside these road closure areas. Power is expected to be fully restored to Jones Valley Aug 23, 8:00 a.m. Residents traveling in the vicinity are asked to drive with caution as the fire apparatus and emergency personnel continue to work in the area. The evacuation center will remain open at the Crosspoint Community Church located at 2960 Hartnell Ave. in Redding.