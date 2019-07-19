PATROL/NO ON 166 Homes: Read the Lawyers Legal Argument Letter to the Planning Commission

PDF Letter Link

On July 16th, PATROL’s environmental law firm, Remy Moose Manley LLC submitted a legal argument letter to the Shasta County Planning Commission with a copy to the Board of Supervisors. The mission is to preserve our rural character – the reason why we all want to live, work and raise our families here.

The letter clearly identifies inadequacies and failings in critical areas with the County’s Final Environmental Impact Report (EIR) which will be considered by the Planning Commission meeting slated for Tuesday, July 23rd starting at 4:00 pm, Located in the Board of Supervisors Chamber, 1450 Court Street 2nd floor.

What’s at stake is that Palo Cedro/Bella Vista wants “smart growth”, not leapfrog development that leads to suburban sprawl. Developer driven growth at the expense of existing residents is unacceptable and we need your support to protect our community’s interests, well-being and vulnerable infrastructure.

This is an expensive mission and it’s not over! We ask you to “Open Your Heart and Wallet” to make a difference with a donation at our secure website, shastapatrol.org or by check payable to PATROL, P.O. Box 682, Palo Cedro, CA 96073. All donations are not tax-deductible and the Donation Terms and Conditions can be viewed on the PATROL website.

THANK YOU FOR CONSIDERING THIS DONATION REQUEST AND WE LOOK FORWARD TO SEEING YOU, YOUR NEIGHBORS AND FRIENDS ON THE 23RD. PLEASE SHOW UP WEARING READ AND SPEAK OUT!

PATROL Steering Committee—Brad Seiser, David Waters, Jean Sturm, Jim Griffith, Laura Baldwin, Mike Moffat, Nancy Main, Sandy Kotch, Sara Hoxie, Scott Tikalsky

P.O. Box 682, Palo Cedro, CA 96073 530-549-4743 email: NoTierraRobles@gmail.com

Letter Link