Inviting input on groundwater management in the Redding area

The public will have an opportunity to learn about and provide input on a

new plan for groundwater management and the status of groundwater in the Redding Areaat a public meeting on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 5:30-7:30 PM at the First United Methodist Church of Redding at 1825 East St, Redding, CA 96001.

Link for Project Brief

Public Meeting October 16, 2019

At the Oct. 16th Public Meeting, the EAGSA consulting team will share information on the planning process and current information on the status of groundwater in the Redding Area. After these presentations, participants will be asked to give their input on their interests and concerns with regards to the planning process and issues. The EAGSA will consider the public’s input when developing its groundwater plan.

Representatives from the EAGSA will be available to speak with the public at the public meeting.

SGMA Background

On September 16, 2014, Governor Brown signed into law a legislative package comprised of three bills (Assembly Bill (AB) 1739, Senate Bill (SB) 1168, and SB 1319). These laws are collectively known as the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA). SGMA (pronounced sigma) defined sustainable groundwater management as the “management and use of groundwater in a manner that can be maintained without causing undesirable results.” SGMA requires critically over-drafted basins to be managed under a Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP) by January 31, 2020 and groundwater basins designated as high or medium priority to be managed under a GSP by January 31, 2022. SGMA requires

basins to achieve sustainability in 20 years. The State has prioritized 127 basins that must comply with SGMA. Failure to locally implement SGMA will cause State Water Resources Control Board intervention.

The Anderson and Enterprise Subbasins within the Redding Basin are considered medium priority groundwater basins. Currently, they are the only subbasins in Shasta County that are required to comply with SGMA.

Link for Frequently asked Questions

Groundwater Sustainability Agency (GSA) Formation

The Enterprise Anderson Groundwater Sustainability Agency (EAGSA) formed to manage groundwater in the Redding Area. The participating agencies include: Anderson Cottonwood Irrigation District, Bella Vista Water District, Clear Creek Community Services District, the City of Anderson, the City of Redding, band Shasta County. David Coxey, General Manager for Bella Vista Water District, underlined the central reasons these local agencies are working together. He said, “Local agencies are coming together to manage groundwater sustainably and to comply with the law while keeping the costs down.”

The EAGSA is responsible for developing and implementing a GSP to meet the sustainability goal of the basin, to ensure that it considers all groundwater uses and users in the basin, and is operated within its sustainable yield, without causing undesirable results. SGMA identifies six indicators that impact a basin’s ability to achieve sustainability. SGMA refers to these indicators as undesirable results when they do not achieve locally developed sustainability goals. These undesirable results include: chronic lowering of groundwater levels, significant and unreasonable reduction of groundwater storage, seawater intrusion, degraded water quality, significant land subsidence, and depletions of interconnected surface water that have adverse impacts on groundwater users. Historically, the Anderson and Enterprise subbasins have not shown evidence of undesirable effects. Pat Minturn, Public Works Director for Shasta County characterized the subbasins in this way: “The Anderson and Enterprise groundwater basins are robust and healthy. With proper management, they should be stable for the foreseeable future.”

For more information on SGMA visit: https://water.ca.gov/Programs/GroundwaterManagement/SGMA-Groundwater-Management

For more information about the EAGSA visit: https://www.cityofredding.org/departments/publicworks/eagsa