2020 Census Jobs Available

These positions provide the perfect opportunity to earn some extra income while helping your community. The results of the 2020 Census will help determine each state’s representation in Congress, as well as how certain funds are spent for schools, hospitals, roads, and more. This is your chance to play a part in history and help ensure that everyone in your community is counted!

Job Qualifications

To be eligible for a 2020 Census job, you must: