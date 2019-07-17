On Tuesday, July 15th, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office conducted a probation compliance check at 4085 Whiting Way in the City of Shasta Lake. The residence has historically been the source of numerous calls for service and has generated numerous complaints from citizens residing in the vicinity. Upon arrival, seven adults were contacted and determined to all be residing at the residence.

During a probation search of the residence, numerous suspected building and safety code violations were observed inside and outside the residence. Code Enforcement Officials with the City of Shasta Lake were summoned to the location to assess these observed violations. After further inspection, numerous violations were found which, ultimately resulted in the residence being found unsafe to occupy. Due to these violations, the residence was, “Red Tagged.” While at the residence, homeowner Phillip Belcher, was found to be in possession suspected methamphetamine and narcotic paraphernalia. Belcher was arrested and transported to the Shasta County Jail.