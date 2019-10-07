On October 6, 2019, at 5:00 pm, Officers were contacted by the confidential victim in this case. She reported having been involved in a dating relationship with Bill Webb, 47 years old of Redding CA. Since yesterday, Webb has physically assaulted the victim on multiple occasions, forced her to go places with him and physically restrained her from leaving. The victim eventually escaped from Webb, who then stole the victims’ 2014 Ford Mustang. The victim sustained visible injuries on her face from the physical assault but did not require medical treatment.

At 7:52 pm, Officer Tim Jaegel went to Webb’s house in the area of Beltline Rd in an attempt to locate him. Webb saw Officer Jaegel and fled in the stolen mustang. A short pursuit ensued before Webb fled from the vehicle on foot near Redwood Blvd and Eagle Nest Rd. Officers were able to set a perimeter and get assistance from the California Highway Patrol Northern Division Air Operations and Redding Police Canines Dozer and Chase.

Officers, canines and the CHP helicopter searched for Webb for over an hour before he was located by K-9 Dozer hiding in a scrap wood pile on White River Way near Yogi Court. Webb violently resisted and assaulted officers and K-9 Dozer while taking him into custody. Webb was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment before being booked into the Shasta County Jail for domestic violence causing injury, kidnapping, false imprisonment, vehicle theft, felony evading, resisting/delaying/obstructing a police officer, and battery on a police animal. The officers and K-9 Dozer were not injured during the struggle.