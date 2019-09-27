On Thursday, September 26th, 2019, at approximately 5:48 P.M., Redding Police Officers responded to the 2000 block of Westwood Avenue in South Redding regarding a male beating a female on the front lawn of a residence. While officers were responding to the scene, callers reported that there were two females struggling with a male suspect.

Officers arrived and contacted confidential victim #1 who advised her husband, 44 year old Carl Dudley Hulsey of Redding, had assaulted her and fled with her sister in a vehicle. Confidential victim #1 advised her sister, confidential victim #2 had also been assaulted and may have been kidnapped by Hulsey. Confidential victim #1 suffered injuries to her leg and face, she was transported to Shasta Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Officers began checking the area and were soon advised that Hulsey and confidential victim #2 may have been seen at Win River Mini-Mart, a short distance away at 2415 South Bonneyview Road. While officers were responding to that location, calls began coming in regarding one male pointing a handgun at a second male near the gas pumps at Win River Mini-Mart.

When officers arrived at the mini-mart they learned that the original suspect, Carl Hulsey, had been confronted by a concealed carry citizen who knew confidential victim #2 was in distress. Upon being confronted at gunpoint, Hulsey fled the area southbound through nearby fields.

CHP Air Operations were nearby and responded to assist. Hulsey was located and tracked by the CHP helicopter crew into some nearby trees. Redding Police Officers assisted by Redding Police K9 Otto were able to locate Hulsey and safely take him into custody.

Confidential victim #2 who was found in the vehicle with Hulsey advised officers Hulsey had assaulted her, attempted to steal the vehicle she had been driving, and drove her against her will from the scene. During the time Hulsey confidential victim #2 were traveling together in the vehicle, Hulsey attempted to sexually assault her.

Hulsey was arrested and booked into the Shasta County Jail on charges of domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, carjacking, kidnapping, sexual battery, and resisting arrest.

One Safe Place is providing services to confidential victim #1. Confidential victim #2 suffered minor injuries and was transported from the scene by family. The victims are not being named because they were victims of domestic violence and sexual battery respectively.

The Redding Police Department wishes to thank California Highway Patrol Air Operations for their invaluable assistance in apprehending Carl Hulsey, and the citizens who intervened to assist at Win River Mini-Mart.