On Aug. 18, 2019, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Travis Palatvong, 46 years from Redding, Sonthorn Wutthikhan, 50 years from Sacramento, Timothy Tran, 48 years from Castro Valley and the Victim, Vietnamese, male, adult, were fishing on Shasta Lake. The fishing boat they were in ran out of gas at the mouth of Packers Bay. They floated for a little while and were getting hot. Palatvong and Wutthikhan jumped into the water to cool off. A few minutes later, the Victim also jumped into the water. None of the men were wearing life jackets. Palatvong saw the Victim struggling to swim. Palatvong swam over to the Victim and tried to assist the Victim. The Victim pushed Palatvong away. Palatvong yelled for help. Tran threw a life jacket and a rope to Palatvong who started to swim back to the Victim. Wutthikhan swam to the Victim and grabbed him. The Victim continued to struggle and Wutthikhan could not keep a hold of him. The Victim went under the water and has not been seen since. Palatvong swam to the fishing boat and called 911 to report a possible drowning.

Cal-Fire, Boating Safety units, and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team were dispatched to the scene. A dive operation was conducted in an attempt to locate the Victim; the Victim was not located. The dive operation was suspended for today, but will resume tomorrow morning. The Victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of the next-of-kin.