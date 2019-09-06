SPECIAL MEETING OF THE SHASTA COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

Thurs. Sept. 12, 2019, 4:00 p.m.

On Thursday, Sept. 12 at 4:00 p.m., the Planning Commission has slated a meeting that includes the proposed 715-acre Tierra Robles Subdivision Development that would be divided into 166 residential parcels.

In regards to this project, a letter addressed to the Planning Commission Board from Paul A. Hellman, Director of Resource Management requests to continue the item to the October 10, 2019 Planning Commission meeting.

Letter states:

On July 23, 2019, the Commission continued the Tierra Robles Planned Development proposal to September 12, 2019 to allow for three substantive comment letters received prior to the public hearing, as well as oral and written comments received during the public hearing, to be evaluated and for responses to be prepared. Subsequent to the continuance, staff has coordinated with the applicant to evaluate the comments and to prepare legally adequate responses; however, this work has not yet been completed. Therefore, staff recommends that the Commission continue the Tierra Robles Planned Development proposal, item R3 on the September 12, 2019 agenda, to October 10, 2019.

The project site is located within Shasta County, approximately five miles east of the City of Redding, between the unincorporated communities of Bella Vista and Palo Cedro. The proposed development is bounded by Old Alturas Road to the north and Boyle Road to the south, 1.6 miles west of Deschutes Road.

Zone Amendment 10-002, Vesting Tentative Tract Map 1996, and Development Agreement 19-0001 (Tierra Robles Planned Development Shasta Red, LLC):