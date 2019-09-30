St. Elizabeth Community Hospital is excited to announce the opening of a new Oncology and Infusion Center in Red Bluff on October 1, 2019. Cancer patients will be able to receive treatment and care in a warm and welcoming atmosphere, which will include 2 exam rooms in the Oncology Center and a team to support a local Hematologist/Oncologist. The hospital is also expanding the current St. Elizabeth Community Hospital Infusion Services to include chemotherapy and Immunotherapy services that will be provided in 4 infusion chairs, also located in the new center.

“St. Elizabeth Community Hospital recognized that many of our patients in Red Bluff and the surrounding areas were having to travel 30-60 minutes to receive care and treatment for Hematology/Oncology services. We want to grow with our community and ensure our patients receive high-quality compassionate cancer treatment that is close to home,” said Romi Uribe, Manager of Clinic Operations.

Dr. Jed Freeman returns to the area to treat patients at the center. He is a board-certified Hematologist/Oncologist who has over 29 years’ experience. Dr. Freeman was also a founding partner of Cancer Care Consultants of Northern California from 1992-1999 and the North State Cancer Specialty, Inc. in Redding from 2000-2011.

The Oncology and Infusion Center will officially open October 1, 2019 and will have office hours from 7 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Monday- Friday at 2340 Liberty Parkway Dr.

About Dignity Health North State

Mercy Medical Center Redding, St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff, and Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta are Dignity Health North State hospitals sponsored by the Sisters of Mercy of Auburn. The hospitals are passionate about patient care, committed to community outreach, advocates for the underserved, and dedicated to delivering quality, affordable health services to those in need. In 2018, the Dignity Health North State Hospitals cared for more than 90,000 people and provided more than $21 million in community benefit to the region we serve. The hospitals also offer a broad array of outpatient services and the senior services of Connected Living. Visit www.mercy.org to learn more.