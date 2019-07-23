On July 19, 2019, at approximately 6:00 p.m., a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to a fatal train versus pedestrian collision near the intersection of Star Drive and Eastside Road in Redding, California. The decedent suffered major injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel.

The decedent was positively identified as 28-year-old Lottie Adell Guillen of Redding, California. The decedent’s next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem examination will be scheduled. The incident remains under investigation by the Redding Police Department and Shasta County Coroner’s Office.