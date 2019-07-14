On July 13, 2019 at about 2:40 p.m., Deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office were on routine patrol in the unincorporated city of Cottonwood, CA. Deputies observed Travis Eugene Banghart, 35 years old from Cottonwood, operating a Ford F-350 pickup pulling a large flatbed gooseneck trailer. Banghart was known to deputies and a wants/ warrant check revealed Banghart had two warrants for his arrest.

As deputies contacted Banghart on High Street and Main Street they were able to confirm the license plate on the Ford pickup. Deputies learned the vehicle was reported stolen out of Yreka, CA. Deputies detained Banghart without incident. Upon completing an inventory search of the vehicle, deputies located a loaded revolver in the vehicle.

Banghart was arrested for his outstanding warrants, driving on a suspended license, possession of a stolen vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammo, and possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle.

Deputies were unable to confirm if the gooseneck flatbed trailer and the property attached to the trailer was stolen. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in identifying the owner of the trailer and or the property affixed to the trailer. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office at 530-245-6540.