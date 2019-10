On October 27, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to 735 Auditorium Drive, Redding California to discovery a deceased person at that location.

The decedent has been positively identified as 20-year-old Larissa Marie Cole of Redding. The decedent’s next of kin has been notified and a postmortem examination has been scheduled. This case remains under investigation by the Redding Police Department.