On Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at approximately 7:00 a.m. a citizen reported a subject was lying near Hwy 299E just east of Sugar Pine Camp Rd in a large turn out on the south side of the highway.

The California Highway Patrol, Cal Fire and Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the area. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased adult male with significant injuries. Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation. At this time the case is being investigated as a suspicious death. The identity of the Victim cannot be released pending proper next of kin notification and positive identification. An autopsy has been scheduled for later this week.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Major Crimes Unit is actively conducting follow up to determine the person or persons who may be responsible for the Victim’s death. At this time, there is no indication the general public’s safety is at risk. Further information as to motives, involved parties and other investigative information will not be released at this time.

The Major Crimes Unit is urging anyone that has information about this incident or may have seen any suspicious activity near the area described above to contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 530-245-6135 or by email at mcu@co.shasta.ca.us.