Home Announcement Daylight saving time 2019 ends Sunday, November 3 Announcement Daylight saving time 2019 ends Sunday, November 3 10/29/2019 23 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter It’s nearly time to fall back — daylight saving time ends this weekend, so we’ll get an extra hour when we turn our clocks back. The change will happen on Sunday, Nov 3 at 2:00 a.m., meaning most of us will get an extra hour of sleep this weekend. It also means it will get dark an hour earlier each day. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment