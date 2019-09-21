39th Annual PC Honey Bee Fest



Time: 8:00 am



The 39th Annual Palo Cedro Honey Bee Festival, sponsored by the Palo Cedro Community Park at Bishop Quinn Community Center, 21893 Old 44 Drive, and Palo Cedro. The festival hours are 8:00am to 5:00pm on Saturday and 8:00am to 4:00pm on Sunday. We have two full days of attractions for your enjoyment – “Live Bee Beard” demonstration and other honey bee related activities; special children’s entertainment area; Antique Tractor display and parade; wonderful local entertainment on stage; lots of food booths and of course our faithful, and new, arts and crafts booths – plus we kick off each morning with a Pancake Breakfast – starting at 8:00am. Along with this we offer lots of opportunities to do your early holiday shopping. The 2016 Festival saw approximately 7,500 in attendance, so it is a great place for the whole family to enjoy a few hours or all day. All of us in the Palo Cedro Community are preparing for a great “Honey Bee Festival” again this year on September 9th and 10th, 2017. We are limiting our spaces this year, so get your applications early. The deadline is August 15, 2017 for all booth rentals – food concessions and craft booths. If you need more information please call (530) 547-2727 (message), or write to Palo Cedro Honey Bee Festival, P.O. Box 1174, Palo Cedro, CA, 96073