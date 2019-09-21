From Redding Police Dept.
On Sept. 20, 2019, Community Work Program Officer (CWPO) Lynn Herreid, along with Redding Police Department officers, Shasta County Inmate Crews, and Redding Parks and Recreation, cleaned up illegal encampments underneath the Diestelhorst Bridge and near the POP Gardens.
The Clean-Up Team removed over 4,000 pounds of garbage from these areas – a new single-day record. The last two photos show some of the results after the affected areas were cleaned.
Illegal encampments can be reported directly to the Clean-Up Team by using this form: https://www.cityofredding.org/…/r…/report-illegal-encampment