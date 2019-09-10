On August 8 and 12, 2019 the Siskiyou County Sherriff’s Office responded to the discovery of cremated remains found in the upper spring as well as trailhead area at Panther Meadows on Mount Shasta. The Sheriff’s Office documented and removed the remains from the area.

“Panther Meadows is a popular destination on the forest and significant effort has gone into designing trails to protect the sensitive plants and grasses in that area for present and future generations,” said District Ranger Carolyn Napper. “The depositing of cremated remains as well as memorial flowers, gemstones, food, feather, tobacco, and paper in this area known for its unique plant community and sensitive meadow soils can cause significant ecological damage.” Water quality and stream flows can also be adversely impacted by the depositing of cremated remains.

More importantly, maintaining the natural state of the meadows and its water sources is significant to many local tribes that have held these meadows sacred since historic times. They are deeply offended by foreign objects left in the meadows and especially in the water and near the spring. “The tribes have never left offerings and have never used the meadow as a graveyard,” said District Archeologist Leslie Schmidt.

The Shasta-Trinity National Forest asks all visitors to remember that forest lands are not to be used as cemeteries and memorials. However, permits are available from Lassen Volcanic and Crater Lake National Parks for the scattering of loved ones cremated remains on park system lands. The Bureau of Land Management also issues similar permits. Some state parks may allow for the scattering of remains. For specific permit information, please contact the appropriate land management agency.