Redding Business to Hold Grand Opening Sept. 21

From the outside, it looks like a charming shop with an artsy feel. Once inside, there’s no mistaking this is a place for creativity to blossom, DIY confidence to take hold, and memories to be made. The Redding Board & Brush Creative Studio, located at 1419A Yuba Street, is holding its grand opening Saturday, Sept. 21 from 5-7 p.m. with gift bags for the first 50 people and a chance to win a private VIP sign-making party for six valued at more than $400. Sign-making demonstrations and a children’s make-and-take project are also planned. A food truck, desserts from a local baker and drinks round out the festivities. Attendees will get a first look inside the studio decorated with lots of signs to get the creative juices flowing, with workshops to start Sept. 27. The grand opening event is free and open to the public. For more on the new studio and to register for a workshop to create your own home décor piece of art, log on to boardandbrush.com/redding.

You need not be a master craftsperson to sign up at the Redding studio, with novices feeling right at home at Board & Brush thanks to the instructor-led format of the workshops during which attendees are guided through the ins and outs of power tools, paint, art and assembly, with all materials supplied by the studio. Each workshop lasts about three hours and attendees can select from hundreds of design templates, with new ones added each month. The company works with top graphic designers around the country to create the designs, most with a vintage farmhouse look. A workshop cost is $68 and pre-registration is required.

The Redding studio is owned by Melissa Smith and managed by her sister-in-law Cristina Souder. They’re married to brothers and both families moved to the area a little over a year ago. All it takes is a short chat with this pair to know they plan to enjoy every minute of their new venture. Smith offers that event planning is her forte along with tackling DIY projects with her husband. Souder is also a DIYer and has had her own Etsy shop. She stumbled upon Board & Brush when a friend posted photos from a workshop and she thought it looked like the kind of projects she loved doing, so she set to researching it and looped Smith in at that point. Smith will be full-time at the studio while Souder will juggle her day job in a dental office with managing the studio and instructing workshops.

“Having our own business was appealing to us, with seven children between us it gives us just the flexibility we need, and the kids and husband have all been helping so it’s a labor of love,” shared Smith. Souder added, “It’s a dream come true to be in business together, we talked about different business concepts for years, with the corporate support from Board & Brush huge for us.”

While the sisters-in-law are both creative types, they made a point to say you needn’t have to be blessed with the DIY gene to create a great sign. “Even my husband who’s not crafty created a sign that hangs in our kitchen and is actually our favorite and he proudly tells people he made it,” said Smith.

The Redding Board & Brush studio is located in an area “on the cusp of revitalization,” noted Smith. “There are cafés, shops and breweries and we’re happy to be part of that energy and love seeing the younger community getting involved in the area,” she added. The studio has a street-side entrance with easy parking nearby. Inside, the décor is decidedly farm fresh, with an accent wall made of local reclaimed barn wood and corrugated metal accents. There is seating for 36 in the main area plus seating for 12 in the children’s workshop area.

Souder is expecting the fall signs to be an instant hit along with outdoorsy designs featuring mountains.

The pair is already fulfilling donation requests, especially for their children’s school, and invites local non-profits interested in hosting a fundraising workshop to contact the studio directly.

About Board & Brush Creative Studio

What started as a holiday “girl’s night out” in Hartland, Wis., with wine and crafts in the founder’s basement turned into a business idea and then a reality in March of 2015. The founder of the company, Julie Selby, has a passion for helping women and couples follow their dreams to be business owners and empowering workshop attendees to try a DIY project to put them on a path to new confidence and creativity. Board & Brush Creative Studio was ranked one of the top 50 fastest growing franchises in the U.S. for 2019 by Entrepreneur magazine, with more than 200 locations in 39 states and counting. Board & Brush offers a wide variety of hands-on experiences including workshops, private parties, bridal showers, bachelorette gatherings, corporate events, and fundraisers. All projects are a flat fee and include everything needed to leave with a piece of art that looks professionally made. Here’s a behind-the-scenes peek at a workshop. The company’s website is www.BoardandBrush.com. Board & Brush Creative Studio has its corporate headquarters in Hartland, Wis.