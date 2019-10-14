On Sunday, October 13, 2019, at approximately 9:12 AM, deputies from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a robbery at the Gas Point Market, 19980 Gas Point Road in Cottonwood.

The store clerk reported she was alone in the store when the suspect walked in wearing a bandanna over his face. The suspect was holding a handgun and demanded the clerk give him all the money from the cash register or he would shoot her. The clerk gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspect left the store. The suspect left in a 90’s model silver sedan, possibly a Honda, with oxidizing paint.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late twenties, short dark brown hair, hazel eyes, approximately 5’7” and weighing 130 pounds.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information pertaining to this case is encouraged to call the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 245-6025 or contact Secret Witness of Shasta County online or via phone at (530) 243-2319.