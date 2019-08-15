UPDATE 7:15p.m. Cottage Fire at Dersch and Hyrax Roads near Millville, one fire is reported to be at 57 acres and the other is 77 acreas for a combined total of 134 acres and is 30% contained. Forward progress has stopped. The next update for containment will be tomorrow morning.

Additional road closures: C Bar Ranch Road at Dersch Road, Ash Creek Road at Parkville Road, Frey Road at Dersch Road.

CAL FIRE, Cal Fire/Shasta County Fire U.S. Forest Service – Shasta-Trinity National Forest were battling three fires off Dersch Rd and Cottage Hill Road. Named the Cottage Fire near Millville one fire is 50 acres, the other two fires have merged and are 60 acres.

Red Cross evacuation center to open soon at Junction Elementary in Palo Cedro 9087 Deschutes Rd.

Evacuation zones – All residents and streets located south of Dersch Rd and east of Deschutes Road.

Road Closures: Dersch Road between Hwy 44 and Millville Plains Road and Ash Creek Road at Parkville Road