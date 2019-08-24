On August 24th, 2019, Officers from the Redding Police Department responded to a call of shots being fired. SHASCOM received a 911 phone call from a frantic female saying she was being shot at in the Downtown Redding area. Officers flooded the area and found a Chevy Tahoe crashed into a building at the intersection of Market Street and Tehama Street with no one around. Officers located two victims on foot several blocks away.

The investigation revealed that the victims were in the area of the 1500 block of Nancy Court in Redding when a male subject confronted them. The male, later identified as Kevin Butcher, 40 years of Redding, was allegedly armed with a shotgun. The victims fled the area in their vehicle and Butcher allegedly chased them in his vehicle. The victims said that as the two vehicles sped through town, Butcher shot from his vehicle at them with a shotgun. Trying to flee from the gunfire at a high rate of speed, the victims ultimately crashed their vehicle at the intersection of Market Street and Tehama Street. Fearing they would continue taking gunfire, the victims fled on foot and were located by Officers a few moments later.

During the investigation, Officers located Butcher who was armed with a loaded shotgun that matched the description of the gun provided by the victims. Witnesses and evidence located by Officers supported the victims’ account of what occurred. Officers arrested Butcher for assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at an occupied motor vehicle. He was booked into the Shasta County Jail.