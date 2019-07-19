On Friday, June 12th, 2019 at approximately 8:50 P.M., Redding Police Officers responded to Mercy Medical Center regarding a stabbing victim who had arrived at the hospital. The male victim suffered a severe stab wound to his arm which cut an artery. He required emergency surgery to stop the bleeding and preserve his life.

Officers spoke to witnesses at the hospital and learned the stabbing occurred at 2130 Pray Road. Officers were told a heavily tattooed white male suspect, later identified as 49-year-old Kyle Richard Sims of Redding, walked into the residence with a knife in his hand. A short time later a male’s voice could be heard pleading, “Don’t stab me”. Sims quickly fled the residence on foot. The victim then exited the residence bleeding heavily from his arm.

Redding Police Officers made continuous efforts to locate Sims since the night the stabbing occurred. Their efforts resulted in a tip regarding the location of Sims.

On Thursday, July 18th, 2019, at approximately 1:50 P.M., Officers Siipola and Day followed up on the tip and located Sims attempting to walk into a wooded area to the rear of 4680 Cedars Road. Sims was arrested without incident and transported to the Redding Police Department Investigations Division to be interviewed. Sims was subsequently booked into the Shasta County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and burglary.