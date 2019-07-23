The NorCal Community Recovery Team (CRT) is excited to announce the groundbreaking for their first home rebuild for an underinsured Carr Fire survivor. A small ceremony will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, July 26th at 15270 Whispering Pines Dr., located in Old Shasta.

When asked what this home rebuild means to her, the recipient and survivor replied, “Since the fire, we have been living in an unsettled, transitory state. Not knowing if (or when) we can secure our future. This program [NorCal CRT] is HOPE….that our family can return to a calm and safe life again.

To us, this means a good portion of the struggle can subside. This also means we have a responsibility to ensure we learn from this lesson, and we re-pay this graciousness by giving back to others in need.”

Don Ajamian of Don Ajamian Construction and chairman of the NorCal CRT Construction Committee is the contractor for this first home rebuild. Don worked closely with the Shasta Builder’s Exchange, which serves as the fiduciary agent for the rebuilding efforts for the NorCal CRT, to generate support throughout the local community for this effort. Don was able to raise upwards of 70% of the total costs for this rebuild through local donations of materials, labor, and/or money. The survivor who’s receiving this rebuild also contributed what funds they had. The Shasta Builder’s Exchange made up the difference needed through a $200,000 grant from Shasta Regional Community Foundation’s Community Disaster Relief Fund.

“To help maximize our funds so we are able to build out as many homes as possible, we are going out and asking local contractors, suppliers and sub-contractors to volunteer time and/or materials toward these rebuilding efforts,” said Don Ajamian. Don Ajamian and Captain Tim Danielson of the Salvation Army and Co-Chair for the NorCal CRT will be on-hand for the groundbreaking ceremony.

“FEMA originally estimated that there would be around 300 households of underinsured and

uninsured survivors of the Carr and Delta Fires who would require assistance from the NorCal CRT to fully recover,” reflected Captain Tim Danielson. “Over the course of the last year NorCal CRT has stood up the committees necessary and put in place the policies and procedures required to be able to help those most in need from these fires. Many local community leaders, businesses, and non-profit organizations have worked together through the NorCal CRT to help make this rebuild effort a reality. This groundbreaking is a testament to their dedication, persistence, and patience—and to the support of the entire Shasta County community,” said Danielson.

For more information please email norcalcrt@gmail.com or go to our website at www.norcalcrt.org