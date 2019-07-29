Shasta Regional Community Foundation enabled their Community Disaster Relief Fund in response to the Carr Fire that began west of Redding on July 23, 2019. Donations to the Fund have now topped $5 million. “Thanks to the trusting generosity of donors near and far, together with our partners we are able to respond to the significant mid and long-term needs of our communities in disaster recovery,” said Kerry Caranci, CEO of the Community Foundation. “One hundred percent of the donations received are directed to Carr Fire recovery efforts, no fees are assessed by the Community Foundation.”

The “First-Year Carr Fire Accountability Report” details the grants made thus far to nonprofits and public agencies that offer assistance, products and services to those impacted by the Carr Fire. “At the first-year mark, there is a wide range of recovery efforts in place and we know the road to recovery is a multi-year process,” said Caranci. Examples include power poles and water lines as well as other infrastructure needs for rebuilding to take place. Donations have also been leveraged with resources from businesses, volunteer labor and Shasta Builders’ Exchange members for construction on replacement homes.

The Community Foundation continues to guide and support recovery partners through its participation in the NorCal Community Recovery Team (CRT), established to provide a coordinated and cohesive approach to donation management, case management, resource allocation and distribution, and spiritual and emotional counseling for survivors. “If it had not been for the Community Disaster Relief Fund at Shasta Regional Community Foundation, we would be at least a year out from where we are now,” said Captain Tim Danielson, Salvation Army and NorCal CRT Co-chair.

The complete report can be viewed on the Community Foundation’s website page at https://www.shastarcf.org/funds/cdrf.

