Online applications are currently available to request project support from three funds managed by Shasta Regional Community Foundation, details for each can be found on the website at www.shastarcf.org/grants.

The Women’s Fund opportunity is offered in the City of Redding but may include participants who reside in neighboring communities. This Fund mobilizes the power of women through collective philanthropy using a strategy of education, grant-making and endowment building to create a better future for women and their families in the Redding area. The focus area selected for this year is “Developing Economic Opportunities”; the deadline is September 4, 2019.

The Redding Rancheria Community Fund of Shasta Regional Community Foundation will be accepting applications for grant requests from Shasta and Trinity County nonprofit organizations and public entities in the focus areas of arts/culture, education, environment, health and social services. All grant requests for their fall cycle must be submitted by 5:00 pm on September 18, 2019 at www.shastarcf.org/grants.

The Animal Welfare Endowment Fund, a field of interest fund established in 2009 to benefit projects that will provide care for animals in Shasta and Siskiyou counties is now accepting applications. Grant review committee members from the specific eligible counties serve to evaluate the proposals and make recommendations for funding. The deadline for the Animal Welfare Endowment Fund is September 25, 2019.

Funding guidelines and grantmaking history for these and other programs managed by the Community Foundation can be found at www.shastarcf.org. If you have any questions, please contact Kerry Caranci at the Community Foundation at (530) 244-1219.