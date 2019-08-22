The Women’s Fund of the Shasta Regional Community Foundation will present a community forum discussing financial literacy for women on Thursday, August 29, 2019 beginning at Noon in the Community Room of the Redding Library. Regardless of age group, marital status or education level, women score lower than men on tests of financial literacy; yet we know that financial literacy is predictive of financial security. Come listen to local experts discuss the impact of this financial literacy gender gap and what might be done to close the gap.

Speakers for the event are local women experts and include:

Linda Lingo a Financial Coach, CPA, and Motivational Speaker. Her goal is to inspire and guide women into clarity and confidence regarding their money. She works with women in the areas of budgeting, debt repayment, retirement planning and investing. Her motto is to “Empower Women to Embrace Their Wealth.”

Trisha Funk a 20 year veteran in the finance industry. She spent 10 years as a series 7 investment advisor and insurance agent. Building on her expertise, she transitioned into financial consulting and financial literacy education where her clients labeled her “the financial psychologist”. Most recently, she is the Founder and Director of Pennies On Purpose, a 501(c)3 with the mission of increasing financial literacy in youth.

Courtney McElvain, a Redding native who has more than ten years of experience in the financial industry. As a second-generation financial advisor, she has helped numerous families and businesses pursue their financial goals. She builds holistic investment and financial plans covering topics that range from budgeting to building retirement income to handling money during life’s transitions.