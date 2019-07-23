Seniors in the Redding area now have a team of professionals to guide them through

the important and often complex process of selecting the right residential care solution when living independently is no longer possible. Community Care Options, a 20-year veteran in Senior Living Referral Services has announced the sale of a new franchise in Redding, California with franchise partner, Kenneth Williams and Evelyn Lander-Williams. The Shasta County-based business started operations in April of 2019, joining the Community Care Options Senior Referral Services brand with corporate locations in Chico, California and Fort Myers, Florida.

“This year we continue our expansion, opening the Community Care Options Senior Referral Service franchise in Redding, California” said Greg Asher, Managing Director of Franchise Sales. “We’re particularly excited to forge this new relationship with Kenneth and Evelyn, given their knowledge of the Redding market and deep expertise in Residential Care and Senior Living operations.”

Kenneth and Evelyn bring a combined 30 years of experience in serving others. They have successfully owned and operated two assisted living homes for seniors along with eight Residential Facilities for Adults with disabilities and one Children’s Respite Home. Their love and dedication in caring for others has led them to open Community Care Options Redding. Their experience within the continuum of care made them realize that many families could benefit from a service that would assist them through the process of finding an Assisted Living Community that would best suit the needs of their loved one.

Evelyn has a background in social services providing guidance, information and resources, for families in need. Kenneth has over 24 years of military service, a valuable resource throughout the VA benefit process. Together, they bring an unparalleled understanding of the local Senior Living market, ensuring seniors and their families find the right senior living fit: one that matches lifestyle, care needs and budget.

“Our experience with caring for dependent adults meant we wanted to give careful consideration to choosing the right brand for our business in Redding, CA. Community Care Options Senior Referral Services became an obvious choice for us,” said Evelyn Lander-Williams, owner of the Redding /Shasta County franchise. “It’s such a needed service for seniors, at no cost to them. It’s another way we can be advocates for the seniors in the community where I live. We’ll make it our commitment to know senior living and all available options in the Redding Area and North State, so we can help make important decisions with care, compassion and dignity.”

Franchise opportunities still exist in the state of California, Florida, and nationwide. Individuals interested in pursuing a Community Care Options Senior Referral Service franchise are encouraged to visit www.communitycareoptions.com for more information or call Greg Asher at 530-894-2114.

About Community Care Options, Senior Referral Service

With the mission to make the transition from living independently to a senior living community easier and more successful for seniors, Community Care Options opened their doors more than 20 years ago. Whether the decision is to downsize and transition into a community with others in the same phase of life, or to find additional care due to limited mobility or memory loss, Community Care Options Senior Referral Service helps locate the best residential care that fits their clients’ needs by providing up-todate information and education in a supportive and respectful way.

Owners of Community Care Options Senior Referral Service Franchises are experts in every aspect of senior living in the communities they serve. Using knowledge and expertise, Senior Advisors will present a comprehensive assessment of options with the goal of finding a residential care solution that matches their lifestyle, care needs and budget. Aiding with all aspects of relocation including a move from an existing home to appropriate Independent, Assisted Living or Memory Care Facilities, Community Care Options aims to make the transition a positive experience for everyone. With just one call, Community

Care Options takes the complexity out of looking for senior housing options.

Community Care Options Senior Referral Service is a no-cost service to Seniors and their families.