SNAP Thrift Store & Adoption Center in Palo Cedro has recently been expanded. The volunteers have been working hard on a custom-designed environment for the furbabies. The new area will include a brick wall that allows readers to “Adopt-A-Brick” and become a permanent part of SNAP.

For a $10 contribution, a 10″x8″ brick will be customized for you to honor a current or past pet, or family member. This is a perfect way to show your love.

Visit their Facebook page or stop by to view the sample brick designs. They will have limited space on the wall, so don’t miss this opportunity.

SNAP will also have a second “Sponsor Wall” featuring logos for their business partners and individual sponsors. These contributors will also be featured in each of their future SNAP newsletters.

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor for $50/year, please contact them at 530 547-2050. All proceeds benefit spay & neuter in Northern California.