College Quest, a college information night, will take place on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Simpson University from 5:00 to 7:30 pm in the James M. Grant Student Life Center (gymnasium). This FREE community event is open to everyone and is designed so that north state students and their families can explore higher education opportunities.

Representatives from colleges and universities from across the US (e.g. UC Berkeley, Sacramento State, Chico State, The University of Alabama, The University of Nevada, Reno, etc.) will be on site to showcase the unique features of their institutions. At least 5 regional community colleges will be part of the event as well. Additionally, local high school and community representatives will be on hand to assist families in planning for college, including where to find scholarships to help with college costs. Power 94 will be broadcasting live from the event and Dutch Bros will have their mobile truck on site offering their signature coffee beverages for purchase.

There will also be financial aid workshops and career exploration workshops presented by College OPTIONS staff at 5:30 pm and 6:45 pm.

According to Brad Williams, College Quest Planning Committee Chair, “This is a great way for students and parents to get a taste of many different colleges and universities without having to leave Redding. These schools and their representatives are coming to us to help our families get their questions answered and gain knowledge about different career pathways, college entrance requirements, financial aid and more.”

The College Quest event has broad community involvement and support and is planned and sponsored by representatives from College OPTIONS, Dignity Health, Reach Higher Shasta, Merchants Bank of Commerce, Results Radio, Shasta College, Redding Electric Utility, Shasta Regional Community Foundation, Shasta Union High School District, Simpson University, Golden Valley Bank, The McConnell Foundation, Dutch Bros, Redding Chamber of Commerce and Institute of Technology.

College OPTIONS provides free programs and services to strengthen the college-going culture in the north state, by increasing opportunities for students to pursue post-secondary education and ensuring that all students and their families can make informed decisions about their education and their future. Visit www.collegeoptions.org for more information.