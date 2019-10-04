Citizens in Opposition to the

Fountain Wind Project (CIO FWP)

Citizens’ Action Group Community Meeting Information

Potluck (bring your favorite dish to share)

Date: Tuesday, October 8th Location: Hill Country Community Clinic – Great Room—29632 Hwy 299, Round Mountain Time: 6:00 p.m. www.stopfw.com

On Oct. 8, 2019, Citizens in Opposition to the Fountain Wind Project (CIO FWP)

Citizens’ Action Group will be having a community informative, potluck meeting at the Hill Country Community Clinic at 6:00 p.m. The latest updates regarding the progress will be made available during the meeting.

The goal of the Citizens in Opposition to the Fountain Wind Project (CIO FWP) is to stop the proposed Shasta County Fountain Wind Project and any future Industrial Wind Turbine projects in the heavily forested regions of Shasta County.

The purpose shall be to promote the safety, health, peace, morals, comfort, protection of Tribal Cultural Resources and history, and general welfare of persons residing or working in the neighborhoods of Shasta County.

We believe these types of developments need to be addressed by all of the Shasta County residents, obtaining county-wide public input including independent scientific studies, and exposing how the numerous environmental, financial, health, cultural, and general welfare negative impacts of the Fountain Wind Project will not benefit the residents or communities.

GET INFORMED on how Industrial Wind Turbines (IWT) are an intrusive industrialization of rural and wild areas that require extensive expansion of transmission lines. The wind turbines add noise, light, visual pollution, destroy and fragment wildlife habitats and wetlands, destroy sacred cultural resources and history, cause health issues, increase wildfire risks, add instability and inefficiencies to the electrical grid, and increased energy rates.

Additional information on how you can get involved can be found at Stop Fountain Wind, www.stopfw.com