On Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, students from Chrysalis School in Palo Cedro are heading to City Hall to bring awareness to the impending climate change crisis. The students feel like they want to “make a stand” after hearing about the 16-year-old Greta Thunberg from Sweden, who addressed Congress on Wednesday.

Thunberg told Congress, “This is not the time and place for dreams, this is the time to wake up,” while she stood on a makeshift step stool addressing a crowd of a couple hundred lawmakers, members of the public, and journalists. “This is the moment in history we need to be wide awake. Dreams cannot stand in the way of telling it like it is, especially not now.”

Mainly seventh and eighth-grade Chrysalis students and teachers will gather at City Hall located at 777 Cypress Ave. in Redding from 12:45 to 2:45 p.m., some making speeches other carrying signs in protest. The students choose City Hall for its hub of activity in town.

Community members are invited to attend to help support their cause.

Chrysalis School is a small, science-based charter school located at the Bishop Quinn Community Center in Palo Cedro.