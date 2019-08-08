By Palomino Armstrong,

Another 911, Received an emergency call for the horses shown above, a couple of hours ago. We have until Friday to save them. There are two stallions and a yearling who all need to be gelded. Stallions have so much less of a chance to find homes, but we can “git ‘er done”, with Your help!(Sometimes it is a bummer being the ones who can “do stallions”, but these lives matter!)

All four need to be saved, and we need your help to have their Coggins drawn, get their Health Certs, etc. and be able to transport them to safety.

As usual, we need immediate help to save these beautiful souls. The good news is that we can save them, and the great news is that 3 of them already have a safe place to land, once we rescue and vet them. The gelding needs some serious hoof care, and then we can work on placing him also.

But the timing is critical and it is urgent as there is no leniency on the deadline.

THANK YOU for saving Sinbad. (aka Hero) (Shown above left)

Great news!! He is on his new Mama. They are with our friends Bev Boshart and her group, and Mama and Baby are loving each other. Mama needs some serious groceries as well, and both are getting everything they need and the best care possible. We so appreciate Bev taking on this little one. This is the 2nd Mama and baby this year, that they have matched up with a little magic from the vet.

Another reason to celebrate. Remember poor Obsidian? Well, here he is today. He now has his permanent home, and he is thriving there. He still has serious emotional issues, but is improving every day. He is comfortable where he is living and starting to interact a bit more on his own. Physically he is thriving. Every day this beautiful boy is healing and enjoying his life, and it is all “THANKS TO YOU”!

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO KEEP HELPING US SAVE MORE LIVES, YOU CAN GO TO: