Another emergency for an emaciated foal. I received another 911 call today. One of the babies at the shippers is in dire shape. His Mama passed away, and he needs our help now!!!

Please help us Save Sinbad. He needs urgent and lifesaving care immediately. He will be at Mama Mel’s Urgent Care Nursery for now. I have a call into one of our folks in WA who has had success in the past, hooking up Mama’s and orphan foals, and we have high hopes that he may be one of the lucky ones. This will be done under veterinary care, and he will have 24/7 care.

But for now we need to save him and we need to stock up on all of our supplies for the rest of the babies who are still at the Shippers. We know there are already more coming, and as usual, we need your help now! We are short on all our baby supplies and we still have 8 babies at this time,

Thank you!