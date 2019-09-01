By Palomino Armstrong,

Thank you for helping us save all 71 babies. In the middle of all that, we rescued another Virginia Range yearling with a nail in her foot. Sadly, the only option was to end her excruciating pain.

ANOTHER EMERGENCY CALL YESTERDAY. We picked up this beautiful little girl last night. She is about as critical as they come. We also found out she has extreme issues with peripheral vision and appears to be completely blind behind her. She was terrified, shaking and lashing out, kicking viciously out of utter panic and terror, if anything accidentally touched her hind end or she herself touched something.

She is beyond sweet and NEEDS YOUR HELP! She stayed right outside the nursery door, surrounded by babies, babies, babies on either side. She ate and as I was awake all night, I heard her urinate twice. That is why you “sleep (or stay awake lol)” with your critical cases and your babies. I would have no way of knowing if she was passing any fluids if I couldn’t hear her.

She will need veterinary care, blood tests, medicine, special feed etc. and we still have close to 70 horses here. 19 went to their new homes yesterday. PTL!

So if you can help us give her a chance it would be much appreciated. Tatiana was named after Titan,our beautiful boy we rescued last year. He came in to us in about the same shape, but the damage the starvation did to him was too severe. He had a year of love and happiness, but yesterday he was done.

Please help us save her and honor his memory. She truly needs a miracle, and if we can save her, she most likely will end up a permanent rescue in our blind pen with the other kids.

Please help today!