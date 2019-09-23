Shasta County Health and Human Services is excited to introduce a new way to shop for WIC food benefits: the WIC Card. Participants of WIC currently use paper checks, but the convenient WIC Card offers a smoother shopping process, both for grocery stores and participants.

The new WIC Card provides flexibility so families can get exactly what they need on each shopping trip, instead of the check system that required certain items to be purchased together or forfeited for the month. In addition, families will not lose their WIC food benefits if their WIC Card is lost, stolen, or damaged. Participants have access to an app, which allows them to scan a barcode to determine whether it is a WIC-approved food. Each family will receive one WIC Card for their family’s food benefits.

To manage the WIC Card, the WIC offices are being modernized with a new WIC Wise computer system this month. The rollout for both the WIC Card and WIC WISE in Shasta County begins on September 23. Because of the necessary computer updates at the seven Shasta County WIC offices, participants are advised to call prior to coming in for any walk-in appointments from September 23-27.

The WIC program provides supplemental food, breastfeeding support, and nutrition education to women who are pregnant, have had a baby in the past six months, or are breastfeeding and have had a baby in the past 12 months. Additionally, infants and children up to 5 years of age are eligible for the program.

For more information, call (530) 225-5168 or go to www.shastaWIC.net. WIC is an equal opportunity provider.