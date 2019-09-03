Shop Healthy Shasta Lake, Shasta Community Health Center and Sentry Market want area residents to discover how easy it is to improve health and reduce the risk of diet-related disease by providing education, healthy snack samples and free health screenings for prediabetes and high blood pressure at your local market. Celebrate Healthy Snack Day with us and discover easy ways to make healthy snacks.

Choose to make September the start of a healthier life by joining the fun at Sentry Market, 4525 Shasta Dam Blvd. in Shasta Lake.

September 9, 2:30-5:30 p.m.: Join us for FREE healthy snack samples, health screenings, cookbooks, prize drawing and more.

Participate in health screenings and receive a FREE reusable grocery bag and cookbook.

In Shasta County, 1 in 3 adults have high blood pressure and 6 out of 10 adults have prediabetes or diabetes. Having prediabetes puts one at a higher risk for Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure and some cancers. Smokers are 30-40% more likely to develop type 2 diabetes than nonsmokers. To reduce this risk and prevent chronic diseases, it is critical to move toward a healthier lifestyle which includes eating more fruits and vegetables and for communities to create environments that support healthy choices.

For more information about this event, visit www.healthyshasta.org

Shop Healthy Shasta Lake is a local effort in collaboration with Healthy Stores for a Healthy Community, a statewide campaign to improve health through changes in community markets.

Healthy Shasta is a collaborative committed to making healthy eating and physical activity choices easier where you live, work and play. Visit www.healthyshasta.org for more information.