Photo from www.shastaartscouncil.org

Sometimes despite all the best intentions things just don’t come together as we all would like. Such has been the case with the Carr Fire Mural project’s collaboration with the Cascade Theatre and the mural proposed for the north-facing wall of the Cascade Theatre.

In order to preserve the integrity of the original themes of the proposed Carr Fire Mural and the Cascade’s Redding Cultural District Mural, the two projects have separated. It has been mutually agreed upon that a location other than the Cascade Theatre will better serve The Carr Fire Mural project and will, therefore, allow the Cascade to move forward with a new mural project more in line with the Cascades original intentions.

The Cascade Theatre is very proud to announce its support and collaboration with the newly-formed Cascade Community Mural Project Committee and is looking forward to being a part of the creation and execution of a socially and culturally inclusive piece of art that is a celebration of place and community vitality. There is no such thing as “too much art” and Redding is so incredibly fortunate to have these two amazing projects being brought forth to help beautify Downtown Redding. So, watch for more details coming soon on the new Cascade Community Mural Project!