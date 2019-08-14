Star Wars Trilogy Marathon – August 24, 201912:00PM – Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope3:00PM – Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back7:30PM – Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi
On Aug. 24, 2019, the most epic space adventure in history – see the original Star Wars trilogy in a special all-day marathon at the Cascade Theater.
Costume contests (no masks), prizes and more.
Tickets available individually for each movie, as an all-day pass, or an al-day VIP pass!
VIP Pass includes priority access, commemorative VIP lanyard, and dinner between the final two films.
All screenings are general admission – the theater will be cleared between screenings and seats may not be held for other guests. (VIP Pass holders: Will have early access and can keep their seats between screenings)