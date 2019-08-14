Star Wars Trilogy Marathon – August 24, 2019 12:00PM – Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope 3:00PM – Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back 7:30PM – Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi

On Aug. 24, 2019, the most epic space adventure in history – see the original Star Wars trilogy in a special all-day marathon at the Cascade Theater.

Costume contests (no masks), prizes and more.

Tickets available individually for each movie, as an all-day pass, or an al-day VIP pass!

VIP Pass includes priority access, commemorative VIP lanyard, and dinner between the final two films.

All screenings are general admission – the theater will be cleared between screenings and seats may not be held for other guests. (VIP Pass holders: Will have early access and can keep their seats between screenings)