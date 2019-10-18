Camp McCumber in Shingletown will be hosting an “Open House” on November 2nd from noon to 4:00 pm and admission is free. The camp is on 40 wooded acres directly on Lake McCumber with rustic cabins, amphitheater and chapel, a commercial kitchen, dining room, recreation hall, along with a covered barbecue with electric lights and outlets for music or night use.

Come and tour the venue and see that it is perfect for weddings, family reunions, company picnics, vendor events and much more. The camp will host a BBQ, and if you are interested in bringing a potluck dish or volunteering to help at the event please contact the camp hosts – Terri & Zenitta (530) 474-4896.

Hope you can join in on the fun with neighbors and friends!

Further information about the camp can be found on their website: www.campmccumber.com and on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/campmccumber/