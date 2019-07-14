Consumers can find out what they will pay for their 2020 coverage starting during the renewal period in October, when they can visit Covered California’s website at www.CoveredCA.com and begin using the Shop and Compare Tool for 2020.

Consumers who do not have health insurance will be able to begin signing up for 2020 coverage in the fall. Others with special qualifying life events, like losing their coverage or moving, can enroll year-round. Medi-Cal enrollment is also year-round.

Interested consumers should go to www.CoveredCA.com to find out if they qualify for financial help and find free local help to enroll. They can contact the Covered California service center for enrollment assistance by calling (800) 300-1506.

Table 1: California’s Individual Market Rate Changes

5-Year Average 2015-2019 2020 Plan Year 6-Year Average 2015-2020 Weighted Average Increase 8.4% 0.8% 7.1% Actual Weighted Average Increase After Shopping and Saving* 7.9% N/A N/A Lowest-Priced Bronze (unweighted) 6.7% 5.7% 6.5% Lowest-Priced Silver (unweighted) 5.7% – 4.3% 4.0%

*While the “weighted average increase” represents the premiums that Covered California negotiated with its 11 health insurance companies, consumers traditionally pay less than that amount because they can shop around for a better value. The “actual weighted average increase” shows what consumers actually paid after they switched plans and saved money.