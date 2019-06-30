Various Days – Bat Talk and Walk at Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area, various days and times, 45211 County Road 32 B, Davis (95618). Each year, from June through September, the Yolo Basin Foundation offers “Bat Talk and Walk” tours. The tour begins with a 45-minute indoor presentation on bat natural history, after which attendees are shuttled to the outdoor viewing area to witness firsthand the spectacular aerial performance of the Mexican free-tailed bats. Pre-registration is required at http://yolobasin.org. For more information, please contact Corky Quirk at cquirk@yolobasin.org.

Various Days – Ecological Reserve Tours at Elkhorn Slough, 1700 Elkhorn Road, Watsonville (95076). Volunteers lead walks every Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 11 a.m. Binoculars and bird books are available for the public to borrow at no cost. The visitor center and main overlook are fully accessible. The day use permit fee is $4.12 per person, ages 16 and older (permits may be purchased onsite). Groups of five or more should please notify staff that they are coming and groups of 10 or more can request a separate tour. For more information, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/elkhorn-slough-er.

Various Days – Guided Wetland Tours, By Reservation, at Gray Lodge Wildlife Area, 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley (95948). A wildlife naturalist will lead your group, school or organization through the diverse wetlands of the Gray Lodge Wildlife Area. General information includes wildlife identification, behavior patterns and conservation efforts. Your experience can be catered to include requested information, along a half-mile, walking route. The minimum group size is 18 people. For more information, please call (530) 846-7505 or email lori.dieter@wildlife.ca.gov.

1 – General Season for Rabbits and Varying Hare Opens Statewide(Extending through Jan. 26, 2020). For more information on small game seasons and limits, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/small-game.

1 – Recreational Chinook Salmon Fishery to Open on Portions of Klamath and Trinity Rivers. As per emergency regulations adopted and approved by the California Fish and Game Commission and Office of Administrative Law, the spring Chinook Salmon fishery will be open from July 1 through Aug. 14 on the lower Klamath River (downstream of the Highway 96 bridge at Weitchpec) and from July 1 through Aug. 31 on the Trinity River (upstream of the confluence of the South Fork). The daily bag limit has been reduced to one Chinook Salmon (no size restrictions), and the possession limit remains the same at two Chinook Salmon. Please see the 2019-2020 California Freshwater Sportfishing Regulations and 2019-2020 California Supplement Sport Fishing Regulations for more information.

3 – Public Meeting on California Waterfowl Habitat Program (CWHP) Grants, 10 a.m. to noon, CDFW Wildlife Branch second floor conference room, 1812 Ninth St., Sacramento (95811).CDFW is now accepting public comment pertaining to a Draft Proposal Solicitation Notice (PSN) for the CWHP. This public meeting will allow staff to provide information about the priorities and requirements of the 2019 CWHP PSN, and gather public input and comments that will help finalize the solicitation. Members of the public may also submit comments in writing to cwhp@wildlife.ca.gov. All comments received by 5 p.m. on July 21, 2019 will be considered by staff prior to finalizing the solicitation. To view the Draft 2019 CWHP PSN, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/cwhp/private-lands-programs/waterfowl-habitat.

6 – Free Fishing Day. One of two Free Fishing Days being offered by CDFW in 2019 is scheduled July 6 (the other is Aug. 31). While all fishing regulations – such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours and stream closures – remain in effect, anyone can fish without purchasing a fishing license on Free Fishing Days. For more information, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/licensing/fishing/free-fishing-days.

8 – Last Day of Staff Consultation Period for the 2019 Proposal Solicitation Notice for the Stream Flow Enhancement Program. The Wildlife Conservation Board (WCB) is preparing to release the 2019 Proposal Solicitation Notice for the Stream Flow Enhancement Program. Potential applicants are encouraged to take advantage of the WCB staff consultation period through July 8. Please view the consultation announcement or go to the WCB Stream Flow Enhancement Program webpage for more information.

10 – Pre-Application Workshop for 2019 Wetlands Restoration for Greenhouse Gas Reduction Grants, 1-3 p.m. via Skype. The first of two online Pre-Application Workshops to walk applicants through how to apply to the proposal solicitation notice for these grants. Workshop attendance is encouraged but not required. Pre-applications for the grant are due Aug. 13. See CDFW’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Program webpage for the Skype link and more details.

11 – California Fish and Game Commission – Marine Resources Committee Meeting. California Department of Parks and Recreation, Orange Coast District Office, Training Room, 3030 Avenida del Presidente, San Clemente, CA 92672. For more information, please visit www.fgc.ca.gov.

11-12 – Global Learning to Benefit the Environment (GLOBE) Elementary School Teacher Workshop. Elkhorn Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve, 1700 Elkhorn Road, Watsonville (95076). A free workshop for kindergarten through sixth grade educators focused on environmental education. The GLOBE program brings students, teachers and scientists across the world together to investigate the natural world. Participants will receive new lesson plan ideas, investigative tools and access to the GLOBE database. Teachers can register online at www.elkhornslough.org/education-program/teacher-development or contact Virginia Guhin at virginia.guhin@wildlife.ca.gov or (831) 728-2822.

15 – Public Meeting on Elk Management, 3:30-5 p.m., Lake Earl Grange Hall, 6820 Lake Earl Drive, Fort Dick (95538). CDFW will hold a public meeting to provide information and receive public input on elk management in the northwestern zone, in order to help refine the management plan for the North Coast Roosevelt Elk Management Unit. CDFW staff will discuss ongoing elk research and management strategies as well as hunting and landowner programs such as the Shared Habitat Alliance for Recreational Enhancement (SHARE) program and private lands management. For more information about the meetings, or if you cannot attend and would like to submit questions or comments, please contact Shawn Fresz at shawn.fresz@wildlife.ca.gov.

18 – Conservation Lecture Series Webcast, “The Perfect Storm: Multiple Climate Stressors Push Kelp Forest Beyond Tipping Point in Northern California,” 1-2:30 p.m. Presented by CDFW’s Dr. Laura Rogers-Bennett. Register online at www.wildlife.ca.gov/conservation/lectures or contact Whitney Albright, whitney.albright@wildlife.ca.gov, with questions.

24 – Shared Habitat Alliance for Recreational Enhancement (SHARE) Access Permit Application Deadline for Elk Hunting Opportunities. An $11 non-refundable application fee (plus handling fees) is charged for each hunt choice. For more information, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/share.

27 – Sunset Saturday at Elkhorn Slough Reserve, 1700 Elkhorn Road, Watsonville (95076). Participants can enjoy a sunset on the Slough, with the reserve open to the public until 8 p.m. All visitors must check in at the Visitor Center before entering the trails. Binoculars and bird books are available for the public to borrow at no cost. The visitor center and main overlook are fully accessible. The day use permit fee is $4.12 per person, ages 16 and older (permits may be purchased onsite). For more information, please contact Ariel Hunter at ariel.hunter@wildlife.ca.gov.

27 – Kids Fishing Festival, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Snowcreek Ponds, 1254 Old Mammoth Road, Mammoth Lakes (93546). The event is free for youths 14 and under and no advance registration is required. Rods and reels are provided, or you can bring your own. For more information, please visit http://kidsfishfest.com/ or contact Gaye Mueller at (760) 937-2942.

31 – Pre-Application Workshop for 2019 Wetlands Restoration for Greenhouse Gas Reduction Grants, 1-3 p.m. via Skype. The second of two online Pre-Application Workshops to walk applicants through how to apply to the proposal solicitation notice for these grants. Workshop attendance is encouraged but not required. Pre-applications for the grant are due Aug. 13. See CDFW’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Program webpage for the Skype link and more details.