Vegetation Management Burn Notification
CAL FIRE will be conducting a prescribed burn operation on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the City of Redding Solid Waste facility in Shasta County. The proposed prescribed burn will be conducted in the area around the West Central Landfill located at 14095 Clear Creek Road. Smoke from the burn should be minimal and limited in duration, however, residents should expect to see smoke during the burn operations.
The burn will be conducted weather permitting. Burning will start at approximately 8:00 a.m. and should be completed by 5:00 p.m. The public is encouraged to follow our official social media accounts for any changes or updates https://twitter.com/CALFIRESHU and
www.facebook.com/CALFIRE/.
The Prescribed burn will:
Reduce dead and down fuels
Reduce fire hazard to landfill
Mitigate noxious and evasive weed species
Provide live fire training for fire personnel in a controlled manner
Project Description:
Contact person: Dave Jaramillo (530) 448-2486
Descriptive Location for burning: South of the community of Igo, North of Clear Creek
Road
Total acreage: Up to 300 acres
Planned ignition: July 11, 2019
Duration of ignition: Day only
Duration of smoke production: Day only
Estimated direction of smoke travel: Morning winds from North West, Afternoon winds
from South East
Communities or Smoke Sensitive Areas: Igo, Happy Valley, Cottonwood
