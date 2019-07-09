Vegetation Management Burn Notification

CAL FIRE will be conducting a prescribed burn operation on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the City of Redding Solid Waste facility in Shasta County. The proposed prescribed burn will be conducted in the area around the West Central Landfill located at 14095 Clear Creek Road. Smoke from the burn should be minimal and limited in duration, however, residents should expect to see smoke during the burn operations.

The burn will be conducted weather permitting. Burning will start at approximately 8:00 a.m. and should be completed by 5:00 p.m. The public is encouraged to follow our official social media accounts for any changes or updates https://twitter.com/CALFIRESHU and

www.facebook.com/CALFIRE/.

The Prescribed burn will:

 Reduce dead and down fuels

 Reduce fire hazard to landfill

 Mitigate noxious and evasive weed species

 Provide live fire training for fire personnel in a controlled manner

Project Description:

 Contact person: Dave Jaramillo (530) 448-2486

 Descriptive Location for burning: South of the community of Igo, North of Clear Creek

Road

 Total acreage: Up to 300 acres

 Planned ignition: July 11, 2019

 Duration of ignition: Day only

 Duration of smoke production: Day only

 Estimated direction of smoke travel: Morning winds from North West, Afternoon winds

from South East

 Communities or Smoke Sensitive Areas: Igo, Happy Valley, Cottonwood

https://twitter.com/CALFIRESHU and www.facebook.com/CALFIRE/