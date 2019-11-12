CAL FIRE SHASTA TRINITY UNIT (SHU) LOCAL 2881 is showing its continued support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) as its members kick off the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign to raise critical funds to help transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.

Continuing a 65-year tradition of giving strength to the MDA community, dedicated firefighters from CAL FIRE SHU LOCAL 2881 will hit the streets or storefronts at the Mt. Shasta Mall with boots in hand asking pedestrians, motorists, customers and other passersby to make a donation to MDA on Friday, November 15th from 12:00pm-5:00pm and Saturday, November 16th from 9:00am-5:00pm.

We are thrilled to be working with the CAL FIRE SHU Firefighters for another year of Fill the

Boot to help provide the funds needed to find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy,

ALS and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility,” said MDA Territory

Specialist Michael Schleicher. “The dedication of these firefighters to MDA’s mission is

unwavering, spending countless hours both with Fill the Boot and MDA Summer Camp to care for the kids and adults in Shasta County. We know that their devotion to our families will make this year’s drive a success.”

Funds raised through CAL FIRE SHU Fill the Boot events in 2019 will help the MDA save lives and lift those up in need, by providing the MDA with vital resources to advance their mission of driving innovations in science and care for the neuromuscular community. Contributions have helped fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and Care Centers, including the MDA Care Center at UC Davis in Sacramento.

They also help send more than 60 local kids to “the best week of the year” at MDA summer

camp at Grizzly Creek Ranch in Portola, CA – all at no cost to their families.