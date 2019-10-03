Defensible Space Violations

As of October 2, 2019, the CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit has issued 16 citation referrals to the Shasta County District Attorney’s office for violation of PRC 4291, failure to

maintain 100 feet of Defensible Space. These citations were issued as a last resort following multiple written warnings and notifications that were sent, over several weeks, and in some cases months, with no action taken by the resident to remove or remedy the fire hazard on their property. These residents are creating a fire hazard not only to their own property, but also to their surrounding neighbor’s homes and community.

The first violation of PRC 4291 is punishable by an infraction and fine of no less than $100. A second violation within five years is also an infraction with a fine of no less than $250. If a person is convicted of a third violation within five years, that person is guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be punished with a fine of no less than $500.

The main goal of the Defensible Space Inspection Program is to educate the public on how to make their homes more fire safe through defensible space and home hardening. We would like to thank many area residents who have provided defensible space for their properties. Of the over 3,700 inspections completed this year, roughly 80% were found to be compliant on the first inspection.

CAL FIRE reminds you fire season is not over, and that many of the state’s most destructive

fires have occurred in October and November. It is not too late to remove hazardous

vegetation and create defensible space around your property. For more information visit

readyforwildfire.org