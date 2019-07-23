Today, July 23rd, we acknowledge the first anniversary of the seventh-largest and eighth most destructive fire in California’s history. The Carr Fire burned 229,651 acres, destroyed over 1600 structures and claimed eight lives.

As we memorialize each of the lives lost, our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and loved ones of Don Smith, Jeremy Stoke, Melody Bledsoe, Emily Roberts, James Roberts, Daniel Bush, Jay Ayeta, and Andrew Brake, today and always.

It is important to recognize the incredible efforts and resiliency of each and every member of the numerous communities that the Carr Fire impacted throughout the counties of Shasta and Trinity.

“The Carr Fire not only pushed our public safety professionals to the extreme, but also heavily affected every community leader, government department, utility provider, business owner, and citizen of Shasta and Trinity Counties physically, emotionally and mentally. I personally observed the aforementioned come together in unity to mitigate the incident and meet the needs of this great community in a way I have not witnessed in my 30-year career. The speed in which this community is recovering is truly inspiring” said Chief Bret Gouvea. As we progress through this fire season, it is our sincere desire to see our communities continue to rebuild and thrive, not living in fear. In California, we are challenged with wildfires every year, but together, we can work to reduce the number and impact.

For more information on wildfire preparedness visit https://www.readyforwildfire.org