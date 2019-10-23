FALL FIRE SAFETY

Every fall the nights get cooler and residents start turning on their heaters or using their wood stoves and fireplaces.

Unfortunately, the use of various heating systems in homes is responsible for causing

several structure fires each year. The California Department of Forestry & Fire

Protection/Shasta County Fire Department (CAL FIRE/SCFD) advises residents to

maintain and inspect their heating systems prior to using them this fall.

Residents are advised to inspect and clean the flues and chimneys on wood stoves and

fireplaces prior to use. Make sure that chimneys and flues are equipped with 1/2” mesh

screens on the outlet. Clear roofs and gutters of leaves and pine needles to prevent roof

fires from sparks from the chimney.

People often place combustible items near heaters, wood stoves, and fireplaces during

the summer months when the heating devices are not in use. Move any combustible

items three feet or more away from heaters, wood stoves, and fireplaces prior to use.

Check drapes and curtains for clearance from heating systems.

Test your smoke alarms. Make sure that the smoke alarm is working properly for the fall

and winter months by testing them monthly. If your smoke alarm is battery powered,

install a new battery for the upcoming season. Smoke alarms with non-replaceable

batteries are designed to remain effective for up to ten years.

If your heater has a pilot light, check and make sure the pilot light is lit prior to turning

the heater on. Check and replace any filters in your heating system to ensure adequate

airflow.

For more information on safe home heating visit www.fire.ca.gov.