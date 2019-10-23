FALL FIRE SAFETY
Every fall the nights get cooler and residents start turning on their heaters or using their wood stoves and fireplaces.
Unfortunately, the use of various heating systems in homes is responsible for causing
several structure fires each year. The California Department of Forestry & Fire
Protection/Shasta County Fire Department (CAL FIRE/SCFD) advises residents to
maintain and inspect their heating systems prior to using them this fall.
Residents are advised to inspect and clean the flues and chimneys on wood stoves and
fireplaces prior to use. Make sure that chimneys and flues are equipped with 1/2” mesh
screens on the outlet. Clear roofs and gutters of leaves and pine needles to prevent roof
fires from sparks from the chimney.
People often place combustible items near heaters, wood stoves, and fireplaces during
the summer months when the heating devices are not in use. Move any combustible
items three feet or more away from heaters, wood stoves, and fireplaces prior to use.
Check drapes and curtains for clearance from heating systems.
Test your smoke alarms. Make sure that the smoke alarm is working properly for the fall
and winter months by testing them monthly. If your smoke alarm is battery powered,
install a new battery for the upcoming season. Smoke alarms with non-replaceable
batteries are designed to remain effective for up to ten years.
If your heater has a pilot light, check and make sure the pilot light is lit prior to turning
the heater on. Check and replace any filters in your heating system to ensure adequate
airflow.
For more information on safe home heating visit www.fire.ca.gov.