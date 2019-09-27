On Sept. 27, 2019 at approximately 8:30 a.m., Cal Fire Law Enforcement Officers, Anderson Fire Department, Shasta Interagency Narcotics Task Force, and Shasta County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Nicholas Hunt, age 26, of Redding, for committing arson to forest land. Hunt was booked into Shasta County Jail on multiple counts of arson to forest land, felon in possession of narcotics, a short-barrelled shotgun and ammunition. Hunt is suspected of lighting wildland fires in the City of Redding and Shasta County areas and is being held on $1,000,000 bail. An adult female was arrested at the same location for outstanding felony warrant charges.

Shasta Trinity Unit Chief Bret Gouvea said, “We have zero tolerance for arson of any type and will track down those suspected of causing harm to our communities.”

Residents should be vigilant in their preparedness and aware of suspicious persons when a fire does start. Suspicious activity should be reported including the time, individual’s physical description, and a vehicle description, including the license plate number. Always contact law enforcement, never approach a suspicious person. Anyone with information about arson is urged to contact the CAL FIRE Arson Hotline at 1-800-468-4408. Callers can remain anonymous. For more information, visit the CAL FIRE website at www.fire.ca.gov.