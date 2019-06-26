The wet winter and mild temperatures have allowed the CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit to extend the window for dooryard debris burning beyond June 30th for those possessing a CAL FIRE Burn Permit living above 1,000 ft. in elevation. CAL FIRE Burn Permits are only for residents who live within the State Responsibility Area (SRA), or where CAL FIRE has jurisdictional authority. For information on permits required outside the SRA/CAL FIRE jurisdiction, contact your local fire authority. Burning may only be done on permissive burn days. In Shasta County, burning below 1,000 ft. is prohibited.

In Shasta County, the daily burn day status may be obtained by contacting Shasta County

AQMD at (530) 224-8777 or 1(800) 411-8728, or online at

https://www.co.shasta.ca.us/index/drm_index/aq_index/burn_info.aspx

In Trinity County, North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District (NCUAQMD) requires that all burn operations, including residential/dooryard and agriculture/hazard reduction, must obtain an AQMD burn permit prior to burning. AQMD burn permits may be obtained online at www.ncuaqmd.org or by calling (707) 443-3093. For burn day status, call (NCUAQMD) at (707) 443-7665 or (866) 287-6329.

In Eastern Trinity County residents conducting dooryard burning on private property do not

need an additional permit from CAL FIRE. The required NCUAQMD permit will suffice.

For larger project (non-dooryard) burning, a non-standard permit is required by NCUAQMD and an LE-5 burn permit shall be obtained from CAL FIRE. This type of burn permit is not available online.

 The Unit Chief will suspend burning when weather conditions warrant.

 Only natural vegetative material such as leaves, pine needles and tree trimmings may

be burned.

 Household garbage may NOT be burned.

 Do not burn on windy days.

 Burning can only be done during permissive times.

 You must have a signed permit in your possession while you are burning and you are

responsible for always maintaining control of your fire. Burn permits can be obtained

online at www.burnpermit.fire.ca.gov.

 Possession of a permit does not protect you if your burn escapes. You are still liable for

any suppression costs.

 If a burn escapes your control, you should seek help immediately. Wildfires can spread

very quickly. A fast response from the fire department can reduce suppression cost

considerably. Remember, you may be billed for suppression costs, so the sooner you

seek help the better the outcome may be.

 Simple common sense can greatly reduce the chance of an escape. If you don’t feel it’s

safe to conduct a burn, then don’t!

For more information on how you can protect your family, home and property by creating and maintaining defensible space visit www.readyforwildfire.org.