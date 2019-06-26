Vegetation Management Burn Notification

CAL FIRE along with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife will be conducting a prescribed burn operation on June 28, 2019. The proposed prescribed burn will be conducted along Balls Ferry Road east of Cottonwood. Smoke from the burn should be minimal and limited in duration.

The Prescribed burn will:

 Reduce fuels and improve wildlife habitat

 Mitigate noxious and evasive weed species

 Provide live fire training for fire personnel in a controlled manner

Project Description:

 Contact person: Felix Berbena, Battalion Chief (530) 448-2413

 Descriptive Location for burning: East of the community of Cottonwood South of Balls

Ferry Road

 Total Acreage: 100 acres

 Planned ignition: Friday, June 28

 Duration of ignition: Day only

 Duration of smoke production: Day only

 Estimated direction of smoke travel: North to North East

 Communities or Smoke Sensitive Areas: Cottonwood, Lake California, Anderson