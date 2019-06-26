Vegetation Management Burn Notification
CAL FIRE along with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife will be conducting a prescribed burn operation on June 28, 2019. The proposed prescribed burn will be conducted along Balls Ferry Road east of Cottonwood. Smoke from the burn should be minimal and limited in duration.
The Prescribed burn will:
Reduce fuels and improve wildlife habitat
Mitigate noxious and evasive weed species
Provide live fire training for fire personnel in a controlled manner
Project Description:
Contact person: Felix Berbena, Battalion Chief (530) 448-2413
Descriptive Location for burning: East of the community of Cottonwood South of Balls
Ferry Road
Total Acreage: 100 acres
Planned ignition: Friday, June 28
Duration of ignition: Day only
Duration of smoke production: Day only
Estimated direction of smoke travel: North to North East
Communities or Smoke Sensitive Areas: Cottonwood, Lake California, Anderson