Join Shasta Family YMCA, Black Bear Diner and local law enforcement on Friday,

October 4, 2019, for “Breakfast with Badges and Bears”, an annual fundraising event benefiting YMCA youth programs and access to financial assistance.

Badges and Bears, now in its 5th year, will be held from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Black Bear Diner in Redding. Officers from Redding Police Department, California Highway Patrol, Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson Police Department and California Department of Forestry & Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) will be on-site, serving breakfast and mingling with customers, collecting tips on behalf of the YMCA. Black Bear Diner will be generously donating 20% of proceeds from breakfast sales and matching officer tips up to $500.

In 2018, “Breakfast with Badges and Bears” raised more than $4,000, creating access to YMCA membership and programs through needs-based financial assistance. With this help, community members can become members at the YMCA and participate in many programs, including Safety Around Water, First Grade Learn to Swim, Diabetes Prevention Program and more. Donations also help the YMCA offer scholarships for summer camps and Y Club, an afterschool program for teens.

“We couldn’t put on this event without our ‘badges’ and we are so thankful for their help,” says Blake Fisher, Development Assistant at Shasta Family YMCA. “The money raised by these officers directly benefits our youth programs at the Y. These programs create strong, brave kids—whether they are learning to swim, getting a camp experience or having a safe place to go after school.”

Breakfast with Badges and Bears will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 7 to 11 a.m. at Black Bear Diner in Redding. If you are unable to attend the event and would like to contribute, visit http://www.sfymca.org/donate.